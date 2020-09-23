Middle school teacher recognized by R-I Board

Starkey said they had one at primary, three at intermediate and seven each at the high school and middle school.

"Staff wise we've had 12 positives from all different areas, bus drivers, food service, teachers, etc.," Starkey said. "I think we may have one active right now."

Starkey said it has been difficult to deal with and the staff has struggled with how to deal with the three layers of teaching kids, seated, coming and going from quarantine and virtual.

"We keep bouncing around ideas of ways to help alleviate some of the difficulties there," Starkey said. "I don't know if any of them are good, but we are working on different ways to try and help with that."

Starkey said there are lots of issues, including kids not doing the work or virtual students getting behind on work. He said they are trying to get them back into school if they can.

"It is difficult. It is not easy for sure," Starkey said. "We are hanging in there, fourth week."

KABMS Principal Ken Lunsford said he recently went to a principals' meeting and the R-I district was the only one which built barriers in its classrooms.