The Mineral Area College Dean’s List has been announced for the Spring 2020 semester.
Students at the Park Hills-based community college who are so honored must
• earn no grade below a "C” or have any incomplete grades,
• be enrolled in at least 12 hours of two-year degree credit, and
• have a current grade point average of 3.25 or higher.
For more information on the Mineral Area College Dean’s List, contact Registrar Connie Holder at 573-518-2119 or cholder@MineralArea.edu.
Mineral Area College is a comprehensive, public, two-year community college in Park Hills, Missouri.
The following students maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the semester:
Fredericktown
- Malyn L Adams
- Nicolas C Adams
- William M Arras
- Erika A Burns
- Matthew C Clifton
- Madison E Dorsey
- Amaris H Fischer
- Chloe M Forsythe
- Angela D Garrity
- Heather L Harper
- Amber D Huckaba
- Jade D Jagelovicz
- Nicole L Knobeloch
- Tiffene J Lindley
- Sasha A McClure
- Allie S Pickert
- Olivia R Pipkin
- Daniel J Renshaw
- Toni R Summers
- Katrina M Tinnin
- Joni M Warren
The following students maintained a 3.25 to 3.99 grade point average for the semester:
Fredericktown
- Brianna N Berry
- Danielle M Clark
- Angelia D Crowder
- Lauryn N Edwards
- Matthew W Ferrell
- Elie C Fischer
- Alexandria N Gibson
- Lily C Hovis
- Zachary A Keller
- Nicole K Lawrence
- Marissa L Lindsey
- Jenna R Martindale
- Mallory R Mathes
- Millie G McDowell
- Laysha J Meza
- Seth D Miller
- Kyla D Parson
- Ricky W Phillips
- Anna J Pickert
- Alexia J Pogue
- Schanda B Racer
- Emily R Rees
- Hope E Turnbeau
- Lauren K Wagganer
Marquand
- Sabrina C Davis
