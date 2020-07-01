Mineral Area College Dean's List
The Mineral Area College Dean’s List has been announced for the Spring 2020 semester.

Students at the Park Hills-based community college who are so honored must

• earn no grade below a "C” or have any incomplete grades,

• be enrolled in at least 12 hours of two-year degree credit, and

• have a current grade point average of 3.25 or higher.

For more information on the Mineral Area College Dean’s List, contact Registrar Connie Holder at 573-518-2119 or cholder@MineralArea.edu.

Mineral Area College is a comprehensive, public, two-year community college in Park Hills, Missouri.

The following students maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the semester:

Fredericktown

  • Malyn L Adams
  • Nicolas C Adams
  • William M Arras
  • Erika A Burns
  • Matthew C Clifton
  • Madison E Dorsey
  • Amaris H Fischer
  • Chloe M Forsythe
  • Angela D Garrity
  • Heather L Harper
  • Amber D Huckaba
  • Jade D Jagelovicz
  • Nicole L Knobeloch
  • Tiffene J Lindley
  • Sasha A McClure
  • Allie S Pickert
  • Olivia R Pipkin
  • Daniel J Renshaw
  • Toni R Summers
  • Katrina M Tinnin
  • Joni M Warren

The following students maintained a 3.25 to 3.99 grade point average for the semester:

Fredericktown

  • Brianna N Berry
  • Danielle M Clark
  • Angelia D Crowder
  • Lauryn N Edwards
  • Matthew W Ferrell
  • Elie C Fischer
  • Alexandria N Gibson
  • Lily C Hovis
  • Zachary A Keller
  • Nicole K Lawrence
  • Marissa L Lindsey
  • Jenna R Martindale
  • Mallory R Mathes
  • Millie G McDowell
  • Laysha J Meza
  • Seth D Miller
  • Kyla D Parson
  • Ricky W Phillips
  • Anna J Pickert
  • Alexia J Pogue
  • Schanda B Racer
  • Emily R Rees
  • Hope E Turnbeau
  • Lauren K Wagganer

Marquand

  • Sabrina C Davis
