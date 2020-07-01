× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mineral Area College Dean’s List has been announced for the Spring 2020 semester.

Students at the Park Hills-based community college who are so honored must

• earn no grade below a "C” or have any incomplete grades,

• be enrolled in at least 12 hours of two-year degree credit, and

• have a current grade point average of 3.25 or higher.

For more information on the Mineral Area College Dean’s List, contact Registrar Connie Holder at 573-518-2119 or cholder@MineralArea.edu.

Mineral Area College is a comprehensive, public, two-year community college in Park Hills, Missouri.

The following students maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the semester:

Fredericktown