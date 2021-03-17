Mineral Area College, Lindenwood University sign agreement

Lindenwood University and Mineral Area College signed a new transfer agreement enabling Mineral Area College students to easily matriculate to the four-year university to pursue their bachelor’s degree.

March 2, Lindenwood president Dr. John Porter joined Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gilgour for the signing in the Fine Arts Theater Foyer on the Mineral Area campus in Park Hills.

“Through this partnership, MAC graduates have a streamlined pathway to a bachelor’s degree at Lindenwood University,” said Gilgour. “We’re excited to help build this bridge to success for our students.”

As part of the agreement, Lindenwood will offer the Meramec Scholarship to students from Mineral Area College, awarding up to $12,000 annually for full-time students who remain in good standing. Qualifying students who enroll directly from MAC within one year of completing their enrollment and associate degree from MAC are eligible.