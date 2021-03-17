 Skip to main content
Mineral Area College, Lindenwood University sign agreement
Mineral Area College, Lindenwood University sign agreement

MAC - Lindenwood

Seated, from left, are Dr. Joe Gilgour, MAC President and Dr. John Porter, Lindenwood President. Standing, from left, are Roger McMillian, MAC Provost; Julie Sheets, MAC Dean of Student Services; Alan Wells, MAC Board of Trustees President; Chip Peterson, Lindenwood Board of Trustees Vice Chairman; Terry Whittum, Lindenwood Senior Vice President of Enrollment and Student Engagement; and Dr. Mark Arant, Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs.

 Photo Provided by Danielle Basler

Lindenwood University and Mineral Area College signed a new transfer agreement enabling Mineral Area College students to easily matriculate to the four-year university to pursue their bachelor’s degree.

March 2, Lindenwood president Dr. John Porter joined Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gilgour for the signing in the Fine Arts Theater Foyer on the Mineral Area campus in Park Hills.

“Through this partnership, MAC graduates have a streamlined pathway to a bachelor’s degree at Lindenwood University,” said Gilgour. “We’re excited to help build this bridge to success for our students.”

As part of the agreement, Lindenwood will offer the Meramec Scholarship to students from Mineral Area College, awarding up to $12,000 annually for full-time students who remain in good standing. Qualifying students who enroll directly from MAC within one year of completing their enrollment and associate degree from MAC are eligible.

Also attending for Lindenwood University were Senior Vice President of Enrollment and Student Engagement, Terry Whittum; Provost & Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dr. Mark Arant; and Board of Trustees Vice Chairman, Chip Peterson. Additional Mineral Area College representatives included Provost, Roger McMillian; Dean of Student Services, Julie Sheets; and Board of Trustees President, Alan Wells.

Learn more about Mineral Area College at www.MineralArea.edu. More information about Lindenwood University can be found at www.Lindenwood.edu.

