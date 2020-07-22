Mineral Area College Re-Open Plan
0 comments

Mineral Area College Re-Open Plan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MAC logo

Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gilgour released updates Monday about the College's plans for the fall. 

Here's what you can expect as MAC fully re-opens the campus to the public Aug. 3: 

  • Masks will be required of all employees, students and campus visitors.
  • Fall classes will start on Aug. 24 and will be offered in formats previously available at MAC: Online, On-Ground, Hybrid, and Dual Credit.
  • Public areas will be open with social distancing guidelines in place.
  • Performances and public events will still be allowed with masks required of audience members and social distancing in seating area.

A PDF of the plan which includes scenarios that MAC has planned if circumstances in our community change. You may access the information online at  MineralArea.edu/Covid-19.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Doggone Good Memories
Democrat News

Doggone Good Memories

  • Updated

August 15, 1965, Bob and Eulah Stephens opened the Dog n Suds in Cherokee Pass. Their nephew Steve was their first customer, as the three year…

Anna Mae Hovis
Obituaries

Anna Mae Hovis

  • Updated

Anna Mae Hovis, 71, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Farmington. She was born February 4, 1949, the daughter of George and Ophelia Hovis.

Glenn Rehkop
Obituaries

Glenn Rehkop

  • Updated

Glenn Rehkop, 91, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was born on December 26, 1928 in Bonne Terre, the son of Henry and Nancy LuEtta (Underwood)…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News