Mineral Area College Re-Open Plan

Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gilgour released updates Monday about the College's plans for the fall.
Here's what you can expect as MAC fully re-opens the campus to the public Aug. 3:
- Masks will be required of all employees, students and campus visitors.
- Fall classes will start on Aug. 24 and will be offered in formats previously available at MAC: Online, On-Ground, Hybrid, and Dual Credit.
- Public areas will be open with social distancing guidelines in place.
- Performances and public events will still be allowed with masks required of audience members and social distancing in seating area.
A PDF of the plan which includes scenarios that MAC has planned if circumstances in our community change. You may access the information online at MineralArea.edu/Covid-19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
