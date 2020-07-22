Mineral Area College Re-Open Plan

Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gilgour released updates Monday about the College's plans for the fall.

Here's what you can expect as MAC fully re-opens the campus to the public Aug. 3:

A PDF of the plan which includes scenarios that MAC has planned if circumstances in our community change. You may access the information online at MineralArea.edu/Covid-19.