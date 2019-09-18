{{featured_button_text}}

At its September meeting, the Mineral Area College Board of Trustees approved removing the college’s $15 application fee. The change is effective for prospective students applying for the fall 2020 term.

MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour said the decision to eliminate the fee resulted from conversations with local K-12 school leadership.

“Our educational partners told us that the application fee was a barrier for many of their students,” Gilgour said, “No application fee translates to increased access to higher education for our community.”

The combination of affordable tuition and quality instruction makes Mineral Area College a great place to earn a degree or train for a career. The MAC admissions team is currently recruiting for the 2020-2021 academic year. For more information or to schedule a campus tour, contact 573-518-2228 or Admissions@MineralArea.edu. To apply, visit www.MineralArea.edu.

