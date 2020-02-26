Mineral Area College welcomes new employees

During the February meeting of the Mineral Area College Board of Trustees, administrators introduced two new employees.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Julie Crabdree is the new Financial Aid and Admissions Representative. She has an Associate of Arts in business from Mineral Area College and a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Central Methodist University. Crabdree and her husband Todd live in Farmington with their children Chase and Lauren. She enjoys camping with her family in her free time.

Cory King is the new Graphic Designer. He comes to the college after serving as the Creative Arts Specialist at Meadow Heights Church and as a freelance designer. He has a Bachelor of Science from Southeast Missouri State University. King lives in Fredericktown with his three dachshunds and enjoys spending quality time with friends, playing piano and visiting local breweries.

For more information, contact Mineral Area College’s Director of Human Resources at 573-518-2378. Learn more about the college at www.MineralArea.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0