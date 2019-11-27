Three new Mineral Area College employees were introduced at the November meeting of the college’s Board of Trustees.
Tiffany Pike is the new Administrative Assistant to the Dean of Arts & Sciences. Prior to this, she was Accounts Coordinator with St. Louis County Police Department. She has an Associate of Arts from Jefferson College. Pike lives in Ste. Genevieve and shares two huskies, Linc and Aslan, with her fiancé Zac Davault.
Logan Shropshire is the new Information Technology Technician. He has an Associate of Arts from Mineral Area College and a Certificate in Radio/TV Broadcasting from Unitec Career Center. He previously worked at Mineral Area College as a Multimedia Systems Technician. Shropshire is married to Josh Fitzwater and resides in Bonne Terre. He enjoys spending time gardening and with his cats and dogs.
Dan Martin is the new Head Soccer Coach. Prior to this, he was the Associate Head Soccer Coach at State Fair Community College. He has a Bachelor of Arts in sport administration from University of Louisville and an Associate of Arts from State Fair Community College. Martin and his wife Diana have a 3-year-old daughter, Mia, and are relocating to our area from Sedalia, Mo.
For more information, contact Mineral Area College’s Director of Human Resources at 573-518-2378. Learn more about the college at www.MineralArea.edu.
