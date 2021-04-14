Mineral Area College welcomes new Upward Bound employees

During the March meeting of the Mineral Area College Board of Trustees, administrators introduced three employees who have moved into new roles within the Upward Bound program.

Kimberly Skaggs is the new Administrative Assistant for the Upward Bound program. She has an Associate of Science in Business Management and Accounting and previously worked as a payroll clerk at MAC. Kim lives in Bonne Terre with her husband, Randy. She enjoys traveling, camping, fishing, gardening, attending estate sales, and selling on eBay in her free time.

Connie Hester has been promoted to Upward Bound Academic Advisor. She has an Associate of Science from Mineral Area College and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Management from Central Methodist University. Hester has worked at MAC since 1995 in various roles, most recently as the TRIO Upward Bound Administrative Assistant. She is a member of TRIO Affiliated Organizations, is active in the community, and has served local Chambers of Commerce throughout her career. Connie lives in Desloge with her husband Billie and enjoys spending her free time with family and friends.