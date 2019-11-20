{{featured_button_text}}
Miracles on Main Street

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will ride through town at the end of the Miracles on Main Street Parade this year concluding the event. Float applications are now being accepted. 

 File photo

Preparations for Miracles on Main Street are well underway as organizers enter the final weeks before the Dec. 7 event.

"We are looking for any individuals, businesses or organization to help make the Azalea Park festive," April Sarakas, event coordinator said. "The displays can consist of Christmas trees, inflatables, gingerbread houses, nativity scenes, something to represent your group or whatever creative display you come up with."

Sarakas said Seeding Solutions has volunteered to put Christmas lights in the trees this year to help add to the decorations.

"It helps get the entire community in the Christmas spirit before the event begins," Sarakas said. "Plus it is used for rides to travel through during Miracles on Main Street."

There is no cost to have a spot in Azalea Park, but registration is required. Displays will stay up until Jan. 1, so the entire community can enjoy the displays through Christmas and New Year's Eve. To reserve your spot contact Sarakas or visit the Miracles on Main Street Facebook page for more information. 

The Miracles on Main Street Parade is also gearing up for its best year yet. Entering a float is free of charge and the winning entries get cash prizes. 

Floats which want to be judged will need to be lined up at Tis the Season parking lot no later than 4:30 p.m. so the judging can beginning.

"We are starting the parade a little later this year at 6 p.m.," Tara Hale, event coordinator said. "This will end the event with Santa bringing up the end of the parade to wish everyone a Merry Christmas."  

To enter a float in the parade please contact Hale or visit the Miracles on Main Street Facebook page.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

The town square will once again be filled with vendors during Miracles on Main Street. If you'd like to be one of those vendors the charge is $20, and you can contact Lisa Howard or find out more information on Facebook. 

"We have everything from homemade treats, Color Street Nails, Scentsy, jewelry crafters, live Christmas trees and wreaths, food vendors and much more," Howard, event coordinator said. "All vendors are welcome, although direct sales vendors should verify to avoid double booking."

Howard said this is a great time for shoppers to enjoy the start of their holiday shopping.

"From barn wood signs, Christmas decor, personalized jewelry, pre-ordering holiday sweets, specialty clothing, and so much more," Howard said. "Start your Christmas shopping list off right, shop local with this free event. Don't forget to pay a visit to our local shops that will be staying open late to provide a hometown shopping experience."

Hale said the Miracles on Main Street event is in need of donations to continue carrying out the event. She said the event is free including things to do for the entire family at no charge. 

"Donations can be mailed to any of the event coordinators," Sarakas said. "Santa gifts alone cost us $550 this year."

Sarakas said they held character picture day and a bake sale fundraisers to raise money to purchase some of their own character costumes instead of choosing to borrow them again this year. 

If you would like to become a sponsor, visit the Miracles on Main Street Facebook page for sponsorship levels or contact any of the event coordinators.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments