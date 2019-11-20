Preparations for Miracles on Main Street are well underway as organizers enter the final weeks before the Dec. 7 event.
"We are looking for any individuals, businesses or organization to help make the Azalea Park festive," April Sarakas, event coordinator said. "The displays can consist of Christmas trees, inflatables, gingerbread houses, nativity scenes, something to represent your group or whatever creative display you come up with."
Sarakas said Seeding Solutions has volunteered to put Christmas lights in the trees this year to help add to the decorations.
"It helps get the entire community in the Christmas spirit before the event begins," Sarakas said. "Plus it is used for rides to travel through during Miracles on Main Street."
There is no cost to have a spot in Azalea Park, but registration is required. Displays will stay up until Jan. 1, so the entire community can enjoy the displays through Christmas and New Year's Eve. To reserve your spot contact Sarakas or visit the Miracles on Main Street Facebook page for more information.
The Miracles on Main Street Parade is also gearing up for its best year yet. Entering a float is free of charge and the winning entries get cash prizes.
Floats which want to be judged will need to be lined up at Tis the Season parking lot no later than 4:30 p.m. so the judging can beginning.
"We are starting the parade a little later this year at 6 p.m.," Tara Hale, event coordinator said. "This will end the event with Santa bringing up the end of the parade to wish everyone a Merry Christmas."
To enter a float in the parade please contact Hale or visit the Miracles on Main Street Facebook page.
You have free articles remaining.
The town square will once again be filled with vendors during Miracles on Main Street. If you'd like to be one of those vendors the charge is $20, and you can contact Lisa Howard or find out more information on Facebook.
"We have everything from homemade treats, Color Street Nails, Scentsy, jewelry crafters, live Christmas trees and wreaths, food vendors and much more," Howard, event coordinator said. "All vendors are welcome, although direct sales vendors should verify to avoid double booking."
Howard said this is a great time for shoppers to enjoy the start of their holiday shopping.
"From barn wood signs, Christmas decor, personalized jewelry, pre-ordering holiday sweets, specialty clothing, and so much more," Howard said. "Start your Christmas shopping list off right, shop local with this free event. Don't forget to pay a visit to our local shops that will be staying open late to provide a hometown shopping experience."
Hale said the Miracles on Main Street event is in need of donations to continue carrying out the event. She said the event is free including things to do for the entire family at no charge.
"Donations can be mailed to any of the event coordinators," Sarakas said. "Santa gifts alone cost us $550 this year."
Sarakas said they held character picture day and a bake sale fundraisers to raise money to purchase some of their own character costumes instead of choosing to borrow them again this year.
If you would like to become a sponsor, visit the Miracles on Main Street Facebook page for sponsorship levels or contact any of the event coordinators.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.