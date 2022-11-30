Miracles on Main Street, Saturday

The annual Madison County Miracles on Main Street event will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday on the four main streets around the courthouse square.

The free event will include a visit from Santa, sugar cookie decorating, and a return visit from Santa's reindeer "Prancer."

Prancer has been a favorite at the event for several years and has agreed to make the journey from the North Pole once again to share a little holiday magic with everyone. Come by Tis the Season from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to meet the live reindeer. Prancer's visit is hosted by Statler Realty.

Santa's Sleigh and Polar Express rides will return this year. The rides, hosted by the Cherokee Pass Fire District, will pick up by the courthouse, travel around the square, down through Light Up Azalea Park and then back up to the courthouse. Catch a free ride from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A new event this year is the Santa Sleigh Bed Races hosted by Madison Medical Center. This--adult only--race will feature five-person teams racing hospital beds down West Main Street. The fun begins at 3 p.m. To register a team call Danetta at 573-561-6608.

Mrs. Claus will be reading stories inside Ozark Regional Library, at the top of the hour from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., for anyone who needs to warm up.

There will plenty of free activities for memories to be made at, such as the return of the bounce house hosted by Cedar Falls Outdoor, the Cake Walk, Coffee and Caroling by First Free Will Baptist Church, Ornament Decorating hosted by Heather Cox, Letters to Santa hosted by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, a photo booth and goodies hosted by MCCDD, sugar cooking decorating kits by MCSC, stocking decorating hosted by Team MaMa and Calvary Church, and face painting along with a S'mores Station will also be hosted by Calvary Church.

Live music will be enjoyed by everyone as Bobby Spain sets up to perform during the event.

Thal's Hardware is hosting a coloring contest with the winner being announced at 3 p.m.

Fresh Anointing Church will have a Puppet Show set up for all the kids and adults to enjoy from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pictures with Santa will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the south side of the courthouse. Pictures are free and parents are welcome to take their own pictures. Thanks to the sponsorship of Groomer Has It, children will be given a free gift from Santa, while supplies last.

Shelter Insurance is hosting a Christmas Yard Decorating Contest, visit their Facebook Page for more details.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony located on the south side of the courthouse will be at 5:15 p.m. The lighting is hosted by Melvin Mills Roofing and Mayor Travis Parker will do the honors.

Miracles on Main Street will end with the annual Parade of Lights at 6 p.m.

The parade has been a long-standing tradition and will start at Tis the Season continuing up to New Era Bank then take a left on East Main St., around the courthouse on to West Main Street., then a left on Park Drive. and a left on to West College Avenue.

The event is full of floats created by local people, businesses and organizations and is always a spectacular sight.

The group organizing the event would like to thank all of the sponsors and volunteers for helping make the event possible.

"I hope it helps bring the Christmas spirit to everyone and that they have a wonderful day filled with memories that last forever," event coordinator April Sarakas said.

A map with the locations of each activity will be posted on the World Finance Building on East Main Street, Saturday.