Missing man found dead

A man who went missing Thursday night, Aug. 18, in Madison County has been found deceased, according to a message posted Saturday afternoon by Madison County 911.

According to the post, after an extensive search in rural Madison County, Jason Blair, 43, of Creal Springs, Illinois, was found deceased. Letty, the dog, was located and has been turned over to Blair’s family.

Blair was reported to have been last seen walking south on Highway OO toward Fredericktown at 9 p.m. Thursday along with his dog, Letty.

missing-man-

Jason Blair

The Daily Journal contacted Madison County 911, the Madison County Sheriff's Office and the Fredericktown Police Department for further information, but was told nothing more concerning the case would be released at this time. An attempt to contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol was unsuccessful.

Involved in the search were Madison County 911, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Conservation, and Cherokee Pass Fire Protection District.

This is an active investigation, and more information will be released when it is available.

missing-dog.

Jason Blair may be with Letty, a lab.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

