The University of Missouri Extension office in Madison County is hosting a 4-H informational meeting for parents and youth, as well as adults who are interested in joining or being involved in a 4-H club.

The meetings will take place a 6 p.m., Sept. 19 at the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Cafetorium and on Sept. 24 at the Marquand-Zion High School Cafeteria.

What is 4-H? More than you ever imagined! 4-H is more than a club. 4-H is young people preparing to be the leaders of today and tomorrow.

Are you interested in joining the Fredericktown Farmers 4-H Club or creating a new Fredericktown 4-H Club? We currently have more than 30 youth from ages 5-18 and 15 adult volunteers in our 4-H Club. 

Current projects include woodworking, shooting sports, beef, arts and crafts, cooking, swine and horsemanship.

We want you to be a part of our club. We are looking for youth ages 5-18 who are inspired to lead and learn from adult volunteers. We hope to offer a wide range of projects and activities based upon the needs of our youth.

We need parent volunteers. Do you have a skill and are willing to work with youth in our community who want to learn from you? Do you want to provide adult mentorship to the youth of our community? Please, get involved and become a 4-H parent volunteer. We need parents who can lead project areas.

We are seeking to add new projects. Our current club members would love to learn about and be able to work on projects that include robotics, dog obedience, coding, canning, photography and more.

Remember, 4-H introduces youth to projects from culinary to photography, gardening to shooting sports, and robotics to coding. More information is available at http://4h.missouri.edu/ 

Come out and learn about 4-H at 6 p.m., Sept. 19 at the KABMS Cafetorium or Sept. 24 at the Marquand-Zion High School Cafeteria. 

For more information contact Brad Coleman at 573-546-7515, 573-747-9253 or at colemanlb@missouri.edu, or Jacqulyn Ward at 573-783-3303 or at jdward@missouri.edu

