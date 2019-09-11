The University of Missouri Extension office in Madison County is hosting a 4-H informational meeting for parents and youth, as well as adults who are interested in joining or being involved in a 4-H club.
The meetings will take place a 6 p.m., Sept. 19 at the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Cafetorium and on Sept. 24 at the Marquand-Zion High School Cafeteria.
What is 4-H? More than you ever imagined! 4-H is more than a club. 4-H is young people preparing to be the leaders of today and tomorrow.
Are you interested in joining the Fredericktown Farmers 4-H Club or creating a new Fredericktown 4-H Club? We currently have more than 30 youth from ages 5-18 and 15 adult volunteers in our 4-H Club.
Current projects include woodworking, shooting sports, beef, arts and crafts, cooking, swine and horsemanship.
We want you to be a part of our club. We are looking for youth ages 5-18 who are inspired to lead and learn from adult volunteers. We hope to offer a wide range of projects and activities based upon the needs of our youth.
You have free articles remaining.
We need parent volunteers. Do you have a skill and are willing to work with youth in our community who want to learn from you? Do you want to provide adult mentorship to the youth of our community? Please, get involved and become a 4-H parent volunteer. We need parents who can lead project areas.
We are seeking to add new projects. Our current club members would love to learn about and be able to work on projects that include robotics, dog obedience, coding, canning, photography and more.
Remember, 4-H introduces youth to projects from culinary to photography, gardening to shooting sports, and robotics to coding. More information is available at http://4h.missouri.edu/
Come out and learn about 4-H at 6 p.m., Sept. 19 at the KABMS Cafetorium or Sept. 24 at the Marquand-Zion High School Cafeteria.
For more information contact Brad Coleman at 573-546-7515, 573-747-9253 or at colemanlb@missouri.edu, or Jacqulyn Ward at 573-783-3303 or at jdward@missouri.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.