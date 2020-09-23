 Skip to main content
Missouri Chamber of Commerce recognizes Senator Wallingford
Missouri Chamber of Commerce recognizes Senator Wallingford

Wayne Wallingford

State Sen. Wayne Wallingford, R-Cape Girardeau, was named a 2020 Business Champion by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sept. 17. The Business Champion designation recognizes state lawmakers who supported policies during the 2020 legislative session to grow the state’s economy and make Missouri a more competitive place to do business.

“Despite the challenges they faced this year, the Missouri General Assembly was successful in passing several pro-business policies during the 2020 legislative session. We applaud our Business Champions for their leadership and commitment to advance legislation that will help our state prosper both now and in the foreseeable future,” said Missouri Chamber President and CEO Daniel P. Mehan.

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry is the largest business association in Missouri. Together with the Missouri Chamber Federation, the Missouri Chamber represents more than 75,000 employers.

“I am honored to be recognized as a Business Champion by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry,” Sen. Wallingford said. “Our state’s small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and I believe it is critical to the success of our state that we do everything we can do to create a climate that allows businesses to grow and thrive.”

For more information on Sen. Wallingford, please visit his official Senate webpage at senate.mo.gov/Wallingford.

