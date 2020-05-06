Missouri colleges, universities receive additional $25.5 million in coronavirus aid

Friday, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.), Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies (Labor/HHS), announced that Missouri will receive an additional $25.5 million in coronavirus response aid through the Department of Education. The latest round of funding targets resources toward Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), as well as schools with a large number of lower-income students. As Labor/HHS chairman, Blunt worked to include this funding in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Harris-Stowe State University will receive $2.9 million and Lincoln University will receive $3.4 million.
“These much-needed resources for HBCUs and other colleges and universities in Missouri will help ensure students can continue pursuing their academic careers,” said Blunt. “The funding announced today will help institutions cover costs like distance learning technology and payroll so that students can continue earning their degree outside of the classroom. As a former university president, I’ll continue working with the administration to ensure schools and students have the support they need to address the challenges they face in these difficult times.”
Institutions may use this funding to pay for distance learning technology, grants to cover the costs of attendance for eligible students, and faculty and staff trainings. In addition, the resources may be used to cover operational costs, such as lost revenue, reimbursements for prior expenses, and payroll.
As Labor/HHS chairman, Blunt has helped lead efforts in the Senate to increase funding for HBCUs, securing a $50 million increase in the FY2020 Labor/HHS funding bill.
