Missouri colleges, universities utilize BinaxNOW tests to help stop spread of COVID-19

Twenty-eight Missouri public and private colleges and universities are utilizing BinaxNOW antigen COVID-19 tests to help stop the spread of COVID-19 on their campuses. Shipments totaling 77,240 tests were shipped throughout the months of November and early December. Several institutions began using the tests prior to Thanksgiving, helping students keep their families safe for the holiday.

The antigen tests are rapid response – giving students, faculty, and staff an immediate result to kick off their isolation plan. They are also offered at no charge, and are self-administered with a medical professional’s supervision.

“Keeping students and staff healthy is top priority for our institutions,” said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education. “We’ve seen that both cost and time can be barriers to helping prevent the spread of COVID-19. We are thankful these antigen tests are free and fast. They are providing students the answers they need to keep their friends, peers, and families safe.”