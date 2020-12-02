Missouri Community College Association announces awards

Mineral Area College is pleased to recognize the following award winners who were honored at the annual Missouri Community College Association Convention, held virtually November 11-13, 2020.
Technology Innovation Award
Dr. Bennett Wood, Associate Professor of Music—Jazz Studies, received this year’s Technology Innovation Award, which recognizes the creative use of technology in the classroom.
Wood was honored for his efforts to facilitate a MAC Jazz Ensemble "performance" despite the pandemic forcing the closure of the campus last spring. Wood created a synchronized performance by merging individual tracks that students had recorded using what technology they had on hand, i.e. smartphones, home recording equipment, etc. With a little ingenuity and some technical skills, Wood's students were able to create a safe and socially-distanced audio performance, even though they were miles apart in their own homes.
Dr. Wood credits students with the completion of the project, "I am honored to accept this award on behalf of the MAC Jazz Ensemble, but make no mistake, this is THEIR award. Many of my students confronted incredible adversity last Spring: a pandemic, the cancellation of the MAC Jazz Festival, an emergency transition to online learning, and for some, even more traumatic life events. Every musical recording is a document of the proficiency and artistry of the musicians in that moment, but in this case I think it was more than that. The students demonstrated the power of music to bring people together even when external factors force us apart."
Governor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching
Emily Murdock, Assistant Professor of English received the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching, an honor given to top community college teachers in Missouri. A precursor to the state award, Murdock was elected by her peers as the 2020 MAC Faculty Member of the Year. Her nominators recognize her as a dedicated instructor known for her excellent teaching skills, integrity, and unyielding concern for student success.
Senior Service Award
Dr. Diana Stuart received the Senior Service Award, which is presented annually to a long-serving employee from each of Missouri’s twelve community colleges. Stuart served Mineral Area College for more than three decades in various capacities through June of this year. She began as an English instructor and later started the teacher education program at MAC, serving for years as its coordinator before being promoted to Associate Dean of Instruction and then Dean of Arts and Sciences.
The Missouri Community College Association (MCCA) is a statewide organization through which Missouri’s community colleges share ideas and advance common goals. MCCA provides advocacy, information, professional development and networking opportunities for community college faculty, staff, administrators, and trustees.
