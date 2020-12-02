Missouri Community College Association announces awards

Wood was honored for his efforts to facilitate a MAC Jazz Ensemble "performance" despite the pandemic forcing the closure of the campus last spring. Wood created a synchronized performance by merging individual tracks that students had recorded using what technology they had on hand, i.e. smartphones, home recording equipment, etc. With a little ingenuity and some technical skills, Wood's students were able to create a safe and socially-distanced audio performance, even though they were miles apart in their own homes.

Dr. Wood credits students with the completion of the project, "I am honored to accept this award on behalf of the MAC Jazz Ensemble, but make no mistake, this is THEIR award. Many of my students confronted incredible adversity last Spring: a pandemic, the cancellation of the MAC Jazz Festival, an emergency transition to online learning, and for some, even more traumatic life events. Every musical recording is a document of the proficiency and artistry of the musicians in that moment, but in this case I think it was more than that. The students demonstrated the power of music to bring people together even when external factors force us apart."