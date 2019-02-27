Last week, the entire Missouri congressional delegation, including U.S. Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, and U.S. Representatives Vicky Hartzler, Billy Long, Blaine Luetkemeyer, Sam Graves, Wm. Lacy Clay, Jason Smith, Ann Wagner and Emanuel Cleaver, II, sent a letter to President Trump urging him to designate a state funeral for the last Medal of Honor recipient from World War II.
“Holding a state funeral would honor not only the surviving Medal of Honor recipient of WWII, but the more than 16 million courageous Americans that served our country during the war,” the delegation wrote. “Time is of the essence for this endeavor. With each passing day, more and more of the World War II generation passes away to live on only in our national memory. As all four remaining WWII Medal of Honor recipients are in their nineties, this designation would need to be made as soon as possible. They and those that have gone before them answered the nation’s call to serve and ensured the survival of liberty. As their heirs, we see a state funeral as a fitting way for our country to both honor their service and pay tribute to the warriors of the Greatest Generation.”
State funerals honor current and former presidents, a president-elect, or any person designated by the president. In the past, state funerals have paid tribute to presidents and distinguished military leaders, including General John J. Pershing and the Supreme Allied Commanders of both the European and Pacific theaters of WWII.
In 2017, Bill McNutt and his daughter, Rabel McNutt, founded State Funeral for World War II Veterans, a non-profit organization that has chapters in 26 states including Missouri. Missouri leads the nation in physical signatures gathered in support of this effort.
Last year, Col. Don Ballard, a National Board Member for State Funeral for World War II Veterans and the only surviving Congressional Medal of Honor recipient from Missouri, spoke in support of the effort at the Veterans of Foreign Wars National Convention in Kansas City, Mo. In 2017, he was honored by President Donald Trump at the American Legion National Convention in Kansas City, Mo.
The effort to designate a state funeral is supported by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. In May 2018, the Missouri General Assembly passed a resolution urging the administration to designate a state funeral.
