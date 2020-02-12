Missouri Department of Public Safety Awards Grants

Missouri Department of Public Safety awarded grants to more than 100 law enforcement agencies.
More than $700,000 in grants will buy ballistic vests, police radios, light bars, sirens, and other equipment to protect officers and increase public safety
Feb. 6, Governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri Department of Public Safety has awarded 106 Missouri law enforcement agencies a total of more than $700,000 in grants to purchase essential equipment used by officers, including ballistic vests, first aid and trauma kits, police radios, light bars, and sirens.
The grants are designed to help protect officers and increase safety across Missouri.
“Each time they put on their badge, Missouri law enforcement officers take on tremendous risks without second guessing the potential impacts on themselves,” Governor Parson said. “They do a job most people don’t want to do, and they must have the proper equipment to protect themselves and our fellow citizens. These grants will assist in the purchase of ballistic vests, police radios, light bars, sirens, and other equipment to help our law enforcement officers do their jobs as safely and effectively as possible.”
“These grants will increase the ability of our Missouri police officers and sheriffs’ deputies to do their jobs more safely,” Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten said. “The money will fund over 140 ballistic vests, over 300 first aid and trauma kits, over 60 police radios, and other important equipment. In an era of tight budgets, these funds can make a difference.”
A total of $708,000 in federal Local Law Enforcement Block Grant (LLEBG/JAG) funds from the U.S. Department of Justice's Bureau of Justice Assistance has been awarded to 106 law enforcement agencies, including municipal police departments, county sheriffs, public university police departments, and state law enforcement agencies.
Grant awards are limited to a maximum of $9,999.99. Grant recipients must purchase their approved equipment by June 30, 2020.
In total, the funding will help pay for, 143 ballistic vests, 67 police radios, 5 vehicles, 174 light bars/lights, 40 siren boxes/speakers, 38 car cages/partitions, 272 reflective vests/protective clothing (cut-resistant gloves, raincoats, parkas), 307 first aid/trauma kits, 13 body cameras, 1 in-car camera, 6 mobile data terminals, 193 flashlights, 70 protective shields, helmets, and batons, 113 handcuffs, leg restraints, and 155 miscellaneous items, including metal detectors, thermal imaging equipment, equipment storage boxes, etc.
The Madison County Sheriff's Department received $4,809.68 in grant funds to purchase 8 reflective vests/protective clothing, 8 medical kits, 8 vehicle partitions and 8 flashlights.
"This year's money will be going towards safety and protection solutions," Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon said. "The sheriff's office has received a grant for this type of equipment several years ago, but that equipment is no longer functioning or in good condition."
McCutcheon said the safety of her deputies and staff is one of her top priorities and the addition of this equipment will help.
The Fredericktown Police Department also received grant funds in the amount of $1,831.05 to purchase 15 flashlights.
Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis said this grant is something they apply for every year and have already purchased the flashlights.
"Flashlights are one of the most used tools on our belt," Hovis said. "They are used everyday, even during day shift. Some of our calls involve searching buildings and we are not going to waste time looking for light switches."
Hovis said the flashlights are high quality and rechargeable. He said the safety of his officers and the safety of the community is his number one priority.