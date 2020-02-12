Missouri Department of Public Safety Awards Grants

The Madison County Sheriff's Department received $4,809.68 in grant funds to purchase 8 reflective vests/protective clothing, 8 medical kits, 8 vehicle partitions and 8 flashlights.

"This year's money will be going towards safety and protection solutions," Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon said. "The sheriff's office has received a grant for this type of equipment several years ago, but that equipment is no longer functioning or in good condition."

McCutcheon said the safety of her deputies and staff is one of her top priorities and the addition of this equipment will help.

The Fredericktown Police Department also received grant funds in the amount of $1,831.05 to purchase 15 flashlights.

Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis said this grant is something they apply for every year and have already purchased the flashlights.

"Flashlights are one of the most used tools on our belt," Hovis said. "They are used everyday, even during day shift. Some of our calls involve searching buildings and we are not going to waste time looking for light switches."

Hovis said the flashlights are high quality and rechargeable. He said the safety of his officers and the safety of the community is his number one priority.

