Missouri DHSS and partners continue planning and preparing for novel coronavirus

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health departments to respond to the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak and assure the health and well-being of Missourians as residents return from China.

“We have been working to ensure our state is educated and prepared and is adhering to all of the latest guidance from our federal partners,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS. “As travelers return to Missouri, we have partnered with them and local public health agencies on monitoring efforts to ensure their safety and the safety of their families and communities.”

The federal government is recommending self-monitoring with public health supervision for all travelers returning from mainland China (excluding Hubei Province) who have been screened at one of 11 airports and found to have no symptoms. Local public health agencies are mobilizing across the state to educate returning travelers about how to isolate and check for symptoms twice per day. Daily reports from the travelers to local and state public health help ensure the health of travelers and their communities.

Currently, the federal government is requiring that: