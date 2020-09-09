Missouri Farm Bureau celebrates friends of agriculture

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We thank nurses, police, waiters and other service providers. We designate one week a year to Thank a Farmer. But we don’t often take the time to thank our political leaders who work hard to make life better for all of us. This week, Missouri Farm Bureau recognized 62 state representatives with its Friend of Agriculture Award. This is our way of saying “thank you” to these representatives.

Since 1996 MOFB has given the Friend of Agriculture Award to state representatives. In order to receive the award, legislators must be nominated by their county Farm Bureau board and have a supportive voting record over the previous two legislative sessions. This combination ensures that Friend of Agriculture award winners are proven leaders who support MOFB members both at home and in Jefferson City.

Every year MOFB has a list of legislative priorities to support rural Missouri and agriculture. The past two years, the House agreed with MOFB’s top priority of protecting property owners against the use of eminent domain to facilitate a merchant transmission line. In 2019 we worked together to pass legislation to protect animal agriculture, to increase funding for our state’s transportation system and to allow the Missouri Department of Agriculture to fulfill its vital role into the future.