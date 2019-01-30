The 100th session of the Missouri General Assembly is under way in Jefferson City.
Many new legislators and members of leadership are settling in and learning the ins and outs of their new positions. As they get down to legislating, Missouri Farm Bureau members have identified several areas they would like to see addressed between now and the legislature’s adjournment on May 17.
In 2018, MOFB lobbied successfully for the creation of the Missouri Rural Broadband Development Fund. This year we will seek funding to allow the Department of Economic Development’s Director of Broadband Development to implement the program. Governor Parson has proposed appropriating $5 million towards this program, and MOFB is supportive of his request. Missouri is making progress on increased access to broadband but a lot of work remains. This is the next step as we continue to push for reliable, affordable, high-speed internet for all Missourians.
Farm Bureau members are concerned with the dramatic increase in ballot initiatives. These initiatives sometimes mislead the public into voting for enticing language that would never be able to survive a thorough examination in the legislative process. The current process allows signature gatherers to focus on densely-populated areas. MOFB members recently adopted a policy to ensure all Congressional districts are included in the signature collection process. Changes to statewide law and the state constitution should reflect a broad agreement of Missourians, not just a handful of cities.
The opioid crisis is a nationwide issue that disproportionately affects Missouri. Opioid abuse or overdose has impacted one in three Missouri families. In December, MOFB members voted to support giving medical professionals the information necessary to make informed medical decisions. This would include a database that protects privacy but prevents doctor shopping and overprescribing medications.
Wind energy is a growing industry in Missouri. Commercial wind farms are already operating in several counties. Developers plan to expand some of these and begin wind farms in new areas of Missouri. Currently the tax revenue generated by some commercial wind farms is not kept in the local communities, leaving them with all the burdens but almost no financial benefit. MOFB members support changing state law to ensure the areas hosting a commercial wind farm see the economic benefits.
In 2018, MOFB was a key proponent of sending the transportation funding effort to the November ballot. Unfortunately the measure was unsuccessful at the ballot box. These results do not change the fact that Missouri’s transportation system is in need of additional funding. At our Annual Meeting in December, MOFB members reaffirmed our existing policy in support of additional funding for our state’s roads and bridges. We will continue to look for ways to increase funding for our transportation system.
Missouri Farm Bureau will continue to support property rights, rural communities and fiscally-responsible government. Our members enjoy the personal relationships they have developed with their legislators and look forward to meeting their new representatives and senators as the legislative session progresses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.