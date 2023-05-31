Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB) applauds (the May 25) decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in Sackett v. EPA. The Court took a crucial step forward by doing away with the flawed significant nexus test used to classify the Sackett’s property as a Waters of the United States (WOTUS). This ruling is a significant victory for farmers and ranchers, who need clear rules under the Clean Water Act.

MOFB stood with farmers and ranchers across the nation who pushed back against the EPA’s WOTUS rule, which is an ill-conceived federal land grab.

We appreciate the Court’s decisive action to limit Clean Water Act jurisdiction to wetlands indistinguishable from navigable waters, affirming our long-held position. MOFB has stood at the forefront of these discussions for years and will continue to press for regulatory certainty on issues affecting agriculture and private property rights.