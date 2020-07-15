Missouri gives boost to rural broadband

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For years Missouri has struggled to keep pace with the need to build internet infrastructure. Rural areas have suffered more than most. More than one million rural Missourians lack access to affordable high-speed internet. This ranks our state third behind only California and Texas.

The past couple of years have seen significant progress in bringing rural Missouri up to speed. In 2018 the state established an Office of Broadband in the Department of Economic Development. This office gave Missouri a clearinghouse to coordinate development efforts.

In 2019, Governor Mike Parson and the state legislature directed $5 million to the newly created Missouri Broadband Grant Program. In early 2020, DED announced the first grant awardees. Several other efforts by the federal government and private industry have given hope to unserved and underserved rural populations.