Missouri Highways, Transportation Commission awards contracts for southeast district projects

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during its regular meeting Dec. 1. Awarded contracts include resurfacing, adding shoulders, culvert and bridge replacements, erosion control repairs, and sidewalk improvements.

Contracts include the following:

• A $5,654,742 contract was awarded to Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., for resurfacing on southbound Interstate 55 from Route T to Route M in Ste. Genevieve County.

• A $1,135,246 contract was awarded to Apex Paving Co., for resurfacing on the following routes in Scott County:

o Route AB from County Road 217 to Interstate 55,

o Airport Road from Route AB south one mile, and;

o Route K from Route N to Route AB.

• A $598,000 contract was awarded to H.R. Quadri Contractors, LLC, for erosion control repairs at various locations in the Southeast District.

• A $1,897,146 contract was awarded to Apex Paving Co., for resurfacing on northbound and southbound Route 67 in Wayne County from:

o Northbound from Route 34 to the Madison County line, and;

o Southbound from Route 34 to Business 67 near Greenville, Missouri.

• A $4,750,422 contract was awarded to APAC-Central, Inc., for resurfacing and adding shoulders on Route 5 from Route A to Route MM in Douglas and Ozark Counties.

• A $3,380,000 contract was awarded to Pace Construction Company for resurfacing Route T from Route 51 to Route 60 and paving shoulders from Route D to Route 60 in Wayne and Butler Counties.

• A $2,990,000 contract was awarded to Pace Construction Company for resurfacing and adding shoulders on Route NN from Route 412 to the Arkansas State line.

• A $2,191,111 contract was awarded to N.B West Contracting Company for pavement resurfacing on the following routes:

o Route E from the Iron County line to Business 67 in Madison County, and:

o Route 47 from the Washington County line to Route 67 in St. Francois County.

• A $1,673,492 contract was awarded to Joe’s Bridge & Grading, Inc., for pavement improvements and a culvert replacement on Route A in Perry County.

• A $1,286,174 contract was awarded to Joe’s Bridge & Grading, Inc., for a bridge replacement over Ash Slough Ditch on Route H in New Madrid County. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

• A $160,750 contract was awarded to Putz Construction, LLC, for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements at various locations in the Southeast District.

• A $2,268,187 contract was awarded to Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., for resurfacing Route B from Route 62 to Route 80 in Mississippi County.

Additional information, regarding timelines and impacts to traffic, will be released prior to the start of construction.

For more information, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).

