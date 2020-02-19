Missouri is ‘high performer’ in public health emergency preparedness

Missouri is among states rated as high performers in public health emergency preparedness measures by a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that advocates for optimal health for people and communities through prevention of illness and injuries.

The Trust for America’s Health report “Ready or Not: Protecting the Public’s Health from Diseases, Disasters, and Bioterrorism 2020” released on Feb. 5 lists Missouri among 25 states that received a rank of “high” while the remaining states are nearly evenly split between medium and low rankings.

This report was released as states across the nation are responding to the latest outbreak -- the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has been actively engaging many partners throughout the state (hospitals, providers, colleges, local public health departments, etc.) as additional guidance is continually received from federal partners.

“While we have had no confirmed cases in Missouri to date, we are continuously monitoring and preparing should this status change for our state,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS.

Williams also serves as the national chairman of the Public Health Preparedness Policy Committee for ASTHO, the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.