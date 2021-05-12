Missouri legislature approves 2022 budget

We wrapped up our work on the Fiscal Year 2022 State Operating Budget on Friday. The fiscally responsible spending plan continues to support state operations and programs that will help lead Missouri out of the pandemic. In total, the budget contains $35.6 billion of state and federal spending authority. The appropriations bills that make up the spending plan will now head to the governor’s office for his consideration.
Record Investment in K-12 Education
The final version of the budget makes a significant investment in the state’s system of education. Once again the legislature has fully funded the K-12 School Foundation Formula. The record investment for early childhood education and K-12 education checks in at nearly $7.5 billion. The final version of the state operating budget also includes a $20 million increase for K-12 school transportation, exceeding more than $110 million in funding for the first time in several years.
General Assembly Approves HB 349
I voted against HB349 (Education Savings Accounts, also known as vouchers). I know our children and tax payers deserve better. I am not opposed to education reform. I’ve been open to school choice for students and parents. However, this will only affect approximately nine thousand students in our larger cities and nothing for rural Missouri. I hope the Governor vetoes this bill.
If signed into law, individuals can buy tax credits. Money from tax payers, that would have went into the General Revenue, gets taken off the top for scholarships to primarily private and parochial school tuition, transportation, etc.
The bill will reduce the state’s general revenue by an estimated $50-75 million per year. House Bill 349 is restricted to large urban areas like St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, Columbia and municipalities with more than 30,000 residents. So, this will not help the rural areas of Missouri.
Additionally, the bill will prohibit the program from going into effect until the funding for K-12 public school transportation is increased by approximately $20 million. The bill will also allow public schools who see students leave the district because of an ESA to continue receiving funding for those students. This provision will end five years after the bill goes into effect.
Legislature Approves Bill to Protect Victims of Domestic Abuse (SB 71)
Legislation is now on its way to the governor that would allow victims of domestic abuse to obtain lifetime orders of protection against their abusers. The bill received overwhelming bipartisan support in both the House and Senate.
Under current law, a court can issue an order of protection for up to one year. Some victims of abuse are subject to fear and trauma when they have to see their abuser each year to ask a judge to renew the order. The bill would allow the court to issue orders of protection for at least two years and up to a lifetime.
If you have any questions regarding any state matters or legislation, please don’t hesitate to contact email me at Rick.Francis@house.mo.gov or call 573-751-5912.