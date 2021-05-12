Missouri legislature approves 2022 budget

If signed into law, individuals can buy tax credits. Money from tax payers, that would have went into the General Revenue, gets taken off the top for scholarships to primarily private and parochial school tuition, transportation, etc.

The bill will reduce the state’s general revenue by an estimated $50-75 million per year. House Bill 349 is restricted to large urban areas like St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, Columbia and municipalities with more than 30,000 residents. So, this will not help the rural areas of Missouri.

Additionally, the bill will prohibit the program from going into effect until the funding for K-12 public school transportation is increased by approximately $20 million. The bill will also allow public schools who see students leave the district because of an ESA to continue receiving funding for those students. This provision will end five years after the bill goes into effect.

Legislature Approves Bill to Protect Victims of Domestic Abuse (SB 71)

Legislation is now on its way to the governor that would allow victims of domestic abuse to obtain lifetime orders of protection against their abusers. The bill received overwhelming bipartisan support in both the House and Senate.