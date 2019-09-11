In Missouri’s 125 years of modern rainfall records, the state has never seen more rainfall in a month of May than it did in 2019. Overall, this year’s May was the third-wettest month on record – topping almost 1,500 other contenders.
All of this water had to go somewhere, and it had no choice but to flow downstream into the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers. The ensuing flood was also one for the record books.
More than 100 levees were breached or overtopped, and several all-time records were set on flood gauges across Missouri. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates the levee damage caused by this year’s flooding in the Missouri River basin could cost more than $1 billion to repair.
According to USDA data, weather and flooding prevented Missouri farmers from planting more than 1.3 million acres of crops this spring. This was the fourth-highest total of any state, behind only Illinois, Ohio and South Dakota. More than 23 percent of Missouri’s intended corn acreage and almost 10 percent of its intended soybean acreage were never planted this year. More than 1.2 million acres of Missouri cropland were flooded. No matter which way you slice it, those numbers are not good for Missouri farmers.
Governor Parson issued an executive order in July forming a Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group. The Governor named Missouri Farm Bureau as one of its 15 members. MOFB President Blake Hurst is serving as the organization’s representative.
You have free articles remaining.
The Working Group held its first meeting the last week of August in Jefferson City. More than 100 interested citizens attended, showing the general public’s broad interest in improving our flood management system for the future.
Governor Parson has instructed the Working Group to submit an initial report to him by December 31. The report will include findings and suggestions on how to improve Missouri’s flood recovery priorities and levee system. He has also asked them to make recommendations for where state funding could most effectively be allocated for recovery and preparation for the future. A final report will be submitted by May 31, 2020.
At the initial Working Group meeting, Governor Parson told the attendees, “We are working not only to help (affected Missourians) recover, but also to find ways to lessen the impacts of the next flood.” The USDA’s Risk Management Agency reported that it has received 12,302 Missouri claims for crop losses, and RMA has paid out more than $100 million in compensation.
A representative from the Missouri Department of Transportation told the group that 330 sites were impacted by flooding, but MoDOT has only been able to formally assess 79 percent of the sites for damage so far. Nevertheless, MoDOT currently estimates damage to transportation infrastructure at $40.6 million.
The numbers are stunning, but the human toll is far worse. This year’s floods will be remembered for decades to come. We need to do what it takes to ensure they don’t happen again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.