Missouri National Guard assesses alternate medical facilities

The Missouri National Guard is currently working to identify alternate care sites around the state to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

The Missouri National Guard is working with state and federal partners including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Missouri Hospital Association to conduct site surveys for alternate care facilities in six locations throughout the state. The tentative design of the care facilities will provide the medical community with additional options for treatment on a temporary basis during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These site assessments are another example of how we are putting plans in place to anticipate needs and support our communities during this unprecedented fight against COVID-19,” said Brig. Gen. Levon Cumpton, adjutant general of the Missouri National Guard. “The sites are geographically dispersed to be able to support the entire state if needed and to allow the greatest synergy with existing healthcare systems that can take on the operation of these facilities,” Cumpton said.