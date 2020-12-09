Missouri Partners with CDC, universities to learn more about COVID-19 transmission in schools

CDC partners will work onsite with staff from Washington University, St. Louis University, local public health agencies, and local schools for the first two weeks to activate the project. Much of the work throughout the project will occur virtually or by phone.

The project is being piloted in December until schools go on winter break, and the entire data collection and review process is anticipated to be completed within three months. The project will also involve a survey of school-based mitigation strategies in schools throughout the state to better understand the measures being implemented in other regions.

“Our administrators and teachers are working extremely hard to provide the best education possible for students during these unprecedented times,” said Jason Newland, MD, Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist at Washington University School of Medicine. “We are excited to collaborate with the CDC, St. Louis University, and the state of Missouri to further evaluate schools’ efforts to keep teachers and students safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.”