Missouri Pork Producers Expo FFA State Public Speaking Contest

L Thompson State-Pork

Leah Thompson shows her awards with Jim Ryken, a representative from the Missouri Pork Producers Association.

 Provided by FHS FFA Advisor Laura Bittle

The 2022 Missouri Pork Producers State FFA Public Speaking contest was held at Margaritaville Resort on Feb. 8. The contest is designed to develop individual public speaking skills and to promote interest in and awareness of different aspects of the pork industry.

Leah Thompson earned the right to compete at the state contest by winning her respective district competitions.

Leah, SE District 1st place winner and 1st place State Winner represented the Fredericktown FFA well at the event. She has ties with the pork industry as her family has a business raising swine. The theme of the speech was: California Bacon Shortage – the Impacts of Proposition 12.

