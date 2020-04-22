Missouri receives $66.5 million to support child care, early education

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.), Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies, April 14 announced Missouri is receiving $66.5 million in Child Care and Development Block Grant funding from the CARES Act to support coronavirus response efforts.

“Everyone who is working to support their communities through the coronavirus pandemic – from health care workers to grocery store employees and first responders to public utility workers – deserves the peace of mind that their kids are well cared for while they’re on the job,” Blunt said. “This funding will support those families, as well as help child care providers, who are just as essential, stay afloat with temporary closures and decreased enrollment because of coronavirus.

"As chairman of the appropriations subcommittee that funds the Department of Health and Human Services, I have worked with my colleagues to make child care and early childhood education priorities for our subcommittee. Now, more than ever, we need to continue that support to respond to the challenges parents, child care providers, and educators are facing as a result of this pandemic.”

The CARES Act provided a total of $3.5 billion in Child Care and Development Block grants to states for immediate assistance to child care providers to prevent them from going out of business and to otherwise support child care for families, including for health care workers, first responders, and others playing critical roles during this crisis.

