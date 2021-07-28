Missouri’s agritourism venues provide lasting family memories

My family looks forward to this all season. We pile in the car and drive half an hour.

The kids get excited when we see signs advertising the place. They’ve talked all week about what they’ll do first when we get there. We arrive – to the farmer’s market in the spring, the berry picking farm in the summer, the corn maze in the fall – and have a full, fun-packed day. Our family photo albums are dotted with these experiences.

My children look forward to the kettle corn, the animals and the activities, but it’s about much more than that. It’s about showing my kids that local farmers can grow different crops and raise different animals than what we do at home. It’s about seeing crowds of people drive from miles around to establish family traditions based around farming, ranching or natural attractions. Most importantly, it’s about the visitors walking away with a better understanding and appreciation for agriculture.