Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), Bureau of Community Food and Nutrition Assistance (CFNA) is seeking eligible child and adult care facilities, afterschool programs and emergency shelters to participate in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP).
The CACFP is a federally-funded U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) nutrition program available to child care centers, adult day care centers, Head Start programs, emergency shelters and before and afterschool programs. The program reimburses approved facilities for nutritious meals and snacks served to children and adults in care. The meals are available to children and adult program participants at no separate charge.
Federal income guidelines determine children’s eligibility for free and reduced-price meals through the CACFP. Foster children and children who receive benefits through Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), or who are Head Start participants are categorically eligible to receive free meals through the CACFP. Adults who receive SNAP benefits, FDPIR benefits, Social Security Income (SSI), or are Medicaid participants are automatically eligible for free meals.
Approved or exempt institutions that offer a structured afterschool program with educational or enrichment activities may be eligible to participate in the At-Risk Afterschool component of the CACFP. This program reimburses institutions that serve nutritious afterschool snacks and/or a supper meal to children up to 18 years of age in a structured environment after the school day has ended. The afterschool program must be located in a low-income area where 50 percent or more of the children at the nearest school receive free or reduced-price meals.
To learn more about participating in the CACFP, visit the CACFP webpage, call 800-733-6251 or email CACFP@health.mo.gov.
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866-632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:
(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;
(2) fax: 202-690-7442; or
(3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
