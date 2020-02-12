Missouri S&T announces fall honors list

Missouri University of Science and Technology announced the names of students who made the honor list for the Fall 2019 semester.

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0. Those students include:

Fredericktown:

Riley Dodson, mechanical engineering, junior

Colton Helms, physics, freshman

Marquand:

Ethan Mudd, chemical engineering, senior

Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a research university of more than 8,600 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System. Located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 99 degree programs in 40 areas of study and awards bachelor's, master's and Ph.D. degrees in engineering, the sciences, business and information technology, the humanities, and the liberal arts.

For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu or contact the admissions office at 800-522-0938.

