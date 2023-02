Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Fall 2022 semester.

The list includes the following students from Fredericktown: Talon Jones, engineering, first-year student; and Samantha Warren, English and technical communication, junior.

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.