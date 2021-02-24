 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri S&T announces honor list
0 comments

Missouri S&T announces honor list

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CollegeStuff

Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Fall 2020 semester.

The list includes Colton Helms of Fredericktown, a sophomore physics major.

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a STEM-focused research university of over 7,600 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System. Located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 99 different degree programs in 40 areas of study, including engineering, the sciences, business and information technology, education, the humanities, and the liberal arts. Missouri S&T is known globally and is highly ranked for providing a strong return on tuition investment, exceptional career opportunities for graduates, and an emphasis on applied, hands-on learning through student design teams and cooperative education and internship opportunities. 

For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu or contact the admissions office at 800-522-0938.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrat News

Free Food for Kids

Every week until the end the May, families with children between the age of 3 and 18 years-old can pick up 7 suppers, 7 snacks and a gallon of…

+6
Snow Days
Democrat News

Snow Days

As the blanket of snow began to fall, last week, the eyes of school children filled with hopes of a snow day. Little did they know, their snow…

Douglas Eugene Smith
Obituaries

Douglas Eugene Smith

Douglas Eugene Smith, 51, died Friday, February 12, 2021, in Fredericktown. He was born February 4, 1970 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri the son of …

Becky Shepard
Obituaries

Becky Shepard

Becky Shepard, 51, died Sunday, February 7, 2021. She was born March 23, 1969 in Massachusetts, the daughter of Terry Joe and Jo Ann Rigg.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News