Missouri S&T awards degrees at annual commencement

Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a research university of more than 8,600 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System. Located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 99 degree programs in 40 areas of study and awards bachelor's, master's and Ph.D. degrees in engineering, the sciences, business and information technology, the humanities, and the liberal arts.