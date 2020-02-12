Missouri S&T awards degrees at annual commencement

More than 800 candidates received degrees during Commencement ceremonies held Dec. 14, 2019, at Missouri University of Science and Technology. The list includes:
Fredericktown:
- Patrick Mooney, bachelor of science, electrical engineering
