Missouri S&T awards degrees at annual commencement
0 comments

Missouri S&T awards degrees at annual commencement

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CollegeStuff

This spring, more than 1,100 students received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology. The graduates were honored during a virtual Celebration of Graduates, hosted on the university's Facebook page on Saturday, May 16. An in-person commencement ceremony is expected at a later date.

Missouri S&T awards bachelor of science, bachelor of arts, master of science and doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees.

Among those who graduate was:

Ethan Mudd of Marquand: bachelor of science, chemical engineering

Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor's degree with honors by placing the designation "summa cum laude," "magna cum laude" or "cum laude" on their diplomas. The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who have earned a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2-3.49.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Doggone Good Memories
Democrat News

Doggone Good Memories

  • Updated

August 15, 1965, Bob and Eulah Stephens opened the Dog n Suds in Cherokee Pass. Their nephew Steve was their first customer, as the three year…

Anna Mae Hovis
Obituaries

Anna Mae Hovis

  • Updated

Anna Mae Hovis, 71, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Farmington. She was born February 4, 1949, the daughter of George and Ophelia Hovis.

Glenn Rehkop
Obituaries

Glenn Rehkop

  • Updated

Glenn Rehkop, 91, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was born on December 26, 1928 in Bonne Terre, the son of Henry and Nancy LuEtta (Underwood)…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News