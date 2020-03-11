Missouri Senate needs to fight the opioid crisis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Incredibly, Missouri remains the only state in the nation without a PDMP. Amid the largest drug crisis in our nation’s history, it’s disappointing that every state but ours has taken this step. In 2018, the last year for which data were available, 1,132 Missourians died from an opioid overdose. This is more than double the number from 10 years earlier. Over 47,000 Americans died from opioids that year, more than died at the height of the AIDS epidemic.

Representative Holly Rehder (R-Scott City) has led the push for a Missouri PDMP for the past seven years. Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) is championing the bill in the Senate. For years, a small handful of state senators have blocked their efforts. These senators claim that a PDMP would constitute an invasion of privacy and invite government abuse.

The hypothetical situations these senators toss around are not based on evidence or experience. Forty-nine other states have had PDMPs for years, and the senators’ catastrophic predictions have never materialized.