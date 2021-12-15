 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Missouri Sheep Producers FFA State Public Speaking Contest

E Chandler-MSP State

Pictured are Emma Chandler and Ed DeOrnellis, Missouri Sheep Producers representative.

 Alan Kopitsky

The 2021 Missouri Sheep Producers State FFA Speaking contest was held at Margaritaville Resort on Dec. 5.

The contest is designed to develop individual public speaking skills and to promote interest in and awareness of the many different aspects of the sheep industry.

Participants earned the right to compete at the state contest by winning their respective district competitions. District winners included; FCentral – Rebekah Roberts – Windsor FFA, North East – Emma Bell– Bucklin FFA and Southeast – Emma Chandler – Fredericktown FFA. Results of the competition were as follows; First Place – Miriam Fox – Mt Vernon FFA, Second Place – Trevor Johnson – West Plains FFA, Third Place – Morgan Heckman – Savannah FFA.

Ed DeOrnellis, MSP representative and Chairman of the event presented each of the participants with a plaque and a check from MSP.

Emma Chandler, SE District 1st place winner and state participant represented the Fredericktown FFA well at the state speaking event. She raises sheep as part of her Supervised Agricultural Experience and is heavily involved in the Sheep Industry.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

David Wayne Watson

David Wayne Watson

David Wayne Watson, 56, died Thursday, November 4, 2021 in Roanoke, Virginia. Dave was born January 28, 1965 to Charles and Lucille Watson in …

Barbara Ann Hovis

Barbara Ann Hovis

Barbara Ann Hovis, 68, died Monday, November 29, 2021, in Crystal City, Missouri. She was born March 13, 1953 in St. Louis, the daughter of Ve…

Darwyn Lhdell Kegley

Darwyn Lhdell Kegley

Darwyn Lhdell Kegley, 85, died Monday, November 29, 2021, in Fredericktown. He was born May 27, 1936, in Clarkton, Missouri, the son of James …

Madison County Commission Minutes

Madison County Commission Minutes

November 29, 2021, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on November 15, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First D…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News