Missouri Sheep Producers FFA State Public Speaking Contest

The 2021 Missouri Sheep Producers State FFA Speaking contest was held at Margaritaville Resort on Dec. 5.

The contest is designed to develop individual public speaking skills and to promote interest in and awareness of the many different aspects of the sheep industry.

Participants earned the right to compete at the state contest by winning their respective district competitions. District winners included; FCentral – Rebekah Roberts – Windsor FFA, North East – Emma Bell– Bucklin FFA and Southeast – Emma Chandler – Fredericktown FFA. Results of the competition were as follows; First Place – Miriam Fox – Mt Vernon FFA, Second Place – Trevor Johnson – West Plains FFA, Third Place – Morgan Heckman – Savannah FFA.

Ed DeOrnellis, MSP representative and Chairman of the event presented each of the participants with a plaque and a check from MSP.

Emma Chandler, SE District 1st place winner and state participant represented the Fredericktown FFA well at the state speaking event. She raises sheep as part of her Supervised Agricultural Experience and is heavily involved in the Sheep Industry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.