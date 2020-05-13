Missouri State Highway Patrol DE Stations resume road testing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, informs the public that (effective May 11) driver testing services will resume for written and skills testing of all classes, including Class F (operator’s) skills testing, at limited locations across the state.

The Patrol asks applicants to be patient and to allow essential drivers with the most pressing need for service to test first. Those applicants who are able to wait until after Memorial Day to seek testing services will assist in making this process smoother for all drivers. Visit the Patrol’s website https://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/HP32DES/DESTable.jsp for a list of designated driver testing locations, days of service, hours of operation, and contact information.

The Patrol asks applicants to wear face coverings while in driver examination facilities and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Face coverings will be removed briefly when the applicant’s photo is taken during the licensing process. The Patrol asks applicants appearing for skills testing to arrive with a sanitized vehicle and a face covering to wear during testing.

The Patrol requests that members of the public refrain from taking a written or skills-based driver examination if: