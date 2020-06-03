Missouri State Parks accepting nominations for Missouri Trails Advisory Board

2. Resume and/or other background information for the nominee

3. Two letters of recommendation

Please submit electronically to mpsgrants@dnr.mo.gov. Electronic submission preferred. If electronic submission is not possible, please mail the nomination to the following address:

Missouri Department of Natural Resources

Division of State Parks

Grants Management Section

P.O. Box 176

Jefferson City, MO 65102-0176

The next scheduled meeting of the Missouri Trails Advisory Board is Nov. 14, 2020.

Please submit nomination form, resume and letters of recommendation to Missouri State Parks by August 1, 2020. If you have any questions, please call 573-751-0848.

The Missouri Trails Advisory Board consists of nine voting members appointed by the Missouri State Parks division director.

For more information about the Recreational Trails Program, visit mostateparks.com/page/61220/recreational-trails-program-rtp-grants.

For more information on Missouri State Parks and Historic Sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

