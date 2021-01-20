Missouri state parks are open - indoor spaces remain closed through Feb. 28

Missouri state park and historic site indoor spaces, including visitor centers, nature centers, museums and offices, will remain closed through Feb. 28. Outdoor spaces and amenities, including day-use areas, lodging, campgrounds, boat ramps and trails, will remain open and available under normal offseason status, unless otherwise designated.

While safety, stewardship and service are all very important to Missouri State Parks, safety is the top priority. Visitors should come prepared and view the online park and site status map before heading to the park for any weather-related closures that may impact their visit. Contact information of staff will be posted on signage throughout the park for visitors who may have questions or need assistance.

“Many people will continue to get outside and enjoy our state parks and we will continue to welcome the public,” says Missouri State Parks director Mike Sutherland. “We hope that our state parks will serve as a break from the stress associated with COVID-19 and provide healthy recreation opportunities during the winter off season.”

Campgrounds are available on a first-come, first-served basis at most Missouri State Parks campgrounds and some offer reservations during the off season period. For more information on camping, visit mostateparks.com/activity/camping.