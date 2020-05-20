Missouri State Parks campgrounds to begins phased reopening May 18

One of the changes visitors will experience is a new contactless, self-check-in feature. Prior to arriving at the state park or historic site, campers will receive an email with instructions on how to access their reservation online and check in on the day of arrival. Alternatively upon arrival, campers can check in by opening the camera on their smartphone device and hovering over the QR code posted at the campsite, and following the prompt. Missouri State Parks staff will be available at the park or historic site to answer any questions.

Campers also should be aware that reservations will now be required at most campgrounds and park-run lodging prior to arrival, and can be made up until 7 p.m. CST the day before arrival. First-come, first-served camping will no longer be available at most state park campgrounds. New reservations can be made for arrival dates May 26 and beyond, by visiting mostateparks.com.

Missouri State Park beaches will open to the public May 21, with visitors expected to practice social distancing.