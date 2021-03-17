Missouri state parks, historic sites prepare for 2021 camping season

Missouri state park and historic site campgrounds are preparing for the 2021 camping season, which typically begins April 1.

On-season begins earlier at some campgrounds than others. Visit mostateparks.com/activity/camping for opening dates at specific campgrounds. To help guarantee a safe and enjoyable camping experience, the following new and updated procedures have been implemented.

To ensure a camping spot, campers are strongly encouraged to make a reservation prior to arrival at the park. Most campgrounds are fully reservable and any campsites not reserved are available on a walk-in registration basis. Campers must pay the camping rate prior to occupying the site. For more information on camping, visit mostateparks.com/activity/camping.

Missouri State Parks’ contactless self check-in feature remains available to customers with reservations on their day of arrival. For more information on self check-in, visit mostateparks.com/self-check-in.

Showerhouses and modern restrooms are available during the park’s camping season. Regular cleaning schedules will be posted at the park. Firewood and ice are available for purchase during operating hours. For more information on specific hours, please contact the park or historic site office directly.