CollegeStuff

Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean’s list.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale). Local students who made the list are:

  • Grace Bradford of Fredericktown
  • Kennedy Bumgardaner of Fredericktown
  • Leah Singleton of Fredericktown

