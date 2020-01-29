{{featured_button_text}}
Missouri State University

The legacy wall at Missouri State University

Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean’s list.

Students from Fredericktown on the list include:

  • Kennedy Bumgardaner
  • Kayla Pinkley
  • Joslyn Schott

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments