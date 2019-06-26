{{featured_button_text}}
MSU Campus
Jesse Scheve

Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean’s list.

This past semester, the list included Kennedy Bumgardaner of Fredericktown.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).

