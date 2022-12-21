Missouri State University students win awards at Regional ITC Conference

In October, Missouri State University's Department of Information Technology and Cybersecurity (ITC) hosted the regional U.S. Information Technology Collegiate Conference (USITCC) on campus.
Students and faculty worked together to plan the conference, including competition events. Seventy-six students from seven universities across three states were represented at the conference.
The Missouri State team won the top performing school award. The students also netted additional awards:
Application development (8 teams)
• 1st - Brianna Thompson (from Salisbury, Missouri) and Gabriel Fox (from Republic, Missouri)
• 2nd - Sara Slayton (from Republic, Missouri) and Joshua Stiffler (from O'Fallon, Missouri)
• 3rd - Jacob Renkoski (from Springfield, Missouri) and Noah Lawson (from Springfield, Missouri)
Business analytics (6 teams)
• 2nd - Renkoski and Lawson
• 3rd - Austin Jackson (from Clever, Missouri) and Patrick Sikes (from Fredericktown, Missouri)
Database design (13 teams)
• 1st - Roger Perry (from Ozark, Missouri) and Stiffler
Network design (9 teams)
• 1st - Irina Palenko (from Branson, Missouri)
System analysis and design (15 teams)
• 2nd - Slayton and Alexandra Thies (from Pocahontas, Illinois)
• 3rd - Renkowski and Lawson
PC Troubleshooting (52 contestants)
• 1st - Fox
• 2nd - Bradley Davidson (from Springfield, Missouri)
• 3rd - Garret Giuliani (from Farmington, Missouri)
• Honorable mentions: Renkowski, Sikes, Thompson, Krista Alexander (from Battlefield, Missouri), Zachary Frey (from Washington, Missouri) and Connor Wilkins (from Walnut Grove, Missouri)
Security (51 contestants)
• 2nd - Giuliani
• 3rd - Alexander
• Honorable mentions - Stiffler, Palenko, Davidson, Cole Mazeitis (from Parkville, Missouri) and Jackson Luu (from Springfield, Missouri)
