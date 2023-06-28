Join Ozark Regional Library and Missouri Stream Team-Ozark Heritage Project in cleaning up Saline Creek.

We’ll meet at Azalea Park Pavilion and hear about the efforts of Missouri Stream Team-Ozark Heritage Project, then pick up trash in the nearby Saline Creek. Ozark Heritage Project will provide food, refreshments, and prizes.

Dress accordingly. Gloves and trash bags will be provided. This event is best for ages 4 and older.

Fredericktown Azalea Park, Saturday, July 22nd, at 10 AM

Visit or call the library if you have questions about this upcoming program. Watch for announcements about additional programs for All Together Now: Nurture Your Neighborhood on our Facebook, Instagram, or at ozarkregional.org.